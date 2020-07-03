Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA home in Kimberlea. Pool and spa recently renovated. 2640 sq. ft. including sunroom, sq. ftg. not shown on tax records. Available mid-August for move in. Owner is currently installing wood floor updates and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3620 S Echo Trail have any available units?
3620 S Echo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 S Echo Trail have?
Some of 3620 S Echo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 S Echo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3620 S Echo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.