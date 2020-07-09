All apartments in Plano
3617 Sparkling Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:22 PM

3617 Sparkling Drive

3617 Sparkling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Sparkling Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Spacious 5 bed 5 bath newer bright home in Plano 2016 built, Great community. A Grand Home, Amazing Lantana design offers lots of Natural light and Energy Efficient with formals, vaulted family room, study, game room, media room & children's retreat and tech loft. Large master suite with granite slab bath vanities. Full oak wrought iron staircase, wood floors, cast stone Fireplace, arches & thick mouldings. Huge kitchen has large island, granite slabs, gas cooktop, stainless appliances (Fridge included). Neighborhood pool, club-house, sport court, and trails. Walking distance to Highly rated McCall Elementary and Oak point park & Nature preserve. Energy Star certified with R38, 16 SEER & radiant barrier roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Sparkling Drive have any available units?
3617 Sparkling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Sparkling Drive have?
Some of 3617 Sparkling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Sparkling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Sparkling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Sparkling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Sparkling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3617 Sparkling Drive offer parking?
No, 3617 Sparkling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Sparkling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Sparkling Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Sparkling Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3617 Sparkling Drive has a pool.
Does 3617 Sparkling Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 Sparkling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Sparkling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Sparkling Drive has units with dishwashers.

