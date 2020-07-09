3617 Sparkling Drive

Amenities
Spacious 5 bed 5 bath newer bright home in Plano 2016 built, Great community. A Grand Home, Amazing Lantana design offers lots of Natural light and Energy Efficient with formals, vaulted family room, study, game room, media room & children's retreat and tech loft. Large master suite with granite slab bath vanities. Full oak wrought iron staircase, wood floors, cast stone Fireplace, arches & thick mouldings. Huge kitchen has large island, granite slabs, gas cooktop, stainless appliances (Fridge included). Neighborhood pool, club-house, sport court, and trails. Walking distance to Highly rated McCall Elementary and Oak point park & Nature preserve. Energy Star certified with R38, 16 SEER & radiant barrier roof.