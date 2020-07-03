Rent Calculator
3611 Hilltop Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:23 AM
3611 Hilltop Lane
3611 Hilltop Lane
Location
3611 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom and 2 full baths townhome located in west Plano. Great location, close to everything. Fabulous floor plan, beautiful laminate floor, height ceilings, ceiling fans, split bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3611 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3611 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3611 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3611 Hilltop Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3611 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3611 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3611 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3611 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3611 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3611 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3611 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.
