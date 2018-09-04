3605 Lynbrook Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Nice 4 bed 2 bath home in East Plano. Good location close to everything. Wood floors in living area and dining. Granite CC in Kitchen. Recently changed carpets. Big tree in front yard for plenty of shade during the summer months. Plano ISD !!!