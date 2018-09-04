All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 31 2019 at 8:37 AM

3605 Lynbrook Drive

3605 Lynbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Lynbrook Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bed 2 bath home in East Plano. Good location close to everything. Wood floors in living area and dining. Granite CC in Kitchen. Recently changed carpets. Big tree in front yard for plenty of shade during the summer months. Plano ISD !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Lynbrook Drive have any available units?
3605 Lynbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Lynbrook Drive have?
Some of 3605 Lynbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Lynbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Lynbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Lynbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Lynbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3605 Lynbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3605 Lynbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Lynbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Lynbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Lynbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Lynbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Lynbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Lynbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Lynbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Lynbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

