3605 Lynbrook Drive

Nice 4 bed 2 bath home in East Plano. Good location close to everything. Wood floors in living area and dining. Granite CC in Kitchen. Recently changed carpets. Big tree in front yard for plenty of shade during the summer months. Plano ISD !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
