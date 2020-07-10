Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3605 Badger Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3605 Badger Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3605 Badger Street
3605 Badger Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3605 Badger Street, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Very large 6 bedroom 4.5 baths, 4 living areas that include a game room, Media room and 2 living rooms. This home offers room for everyone
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 Badger Street have any available units?
3605 Badger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3605 Badger Street have?
Some of 3605 Badger Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3605 Badger Street currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Badger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Badger Street pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Badger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3605 Badger Street offer parking?
No, 3605 Badger Street does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Badger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Badger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Badger Street have a pool?
No, 3605 Badger Street does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Badger Street have accessible units?
No, 3605 Badger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Badger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Badger Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly Apartments
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District