Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3536 Dripping Springs Drive
3536 Dripping Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3536 Dripping Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Roomy 2 story with open floorplan, wall of windows, master suite downstairs with garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities, game room upstairs, large backyard, close to everything
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive have any available units?
3536 Dripping Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive have?
Some of 3536 Dripping Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3536 Dripping Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Dripping Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Dripping Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3536 Dripping Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Dripping Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Dripping Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3536 Dripping Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3536 Dripping Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Dripping Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 Dripping Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
