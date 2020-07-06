3525 Appalachian Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Quiet Cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan. Great for entertaining. Granite counters and built-in desk in kitchen. Private patio outside. Stone fireplace in living room. 2 skylights in Solarium. Skylight in Master bath and 2 walk-in closets. Wood floor in 4th bedroom. Good size storage cabinets in garage. Covered patio. In ground pool with maintenance provided by property manager.