All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3525 Appalachian Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3525 Appalachian Court
Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:58 AM

3525 Appalachian Court

3525 Appalachian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3525 Appalachian Court, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quiet Cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan. Great for entertaining. Granite counters and built-in desk in kitchen. Private patio outside. Stone fireplace in living room. 2 skylights in Solarium. Skylight in Master bath and 2 walk-in closets. Wood floor in 4th bedroom. Good size storage cabinets in garage. Covered patio. In ground pool with maintenance provided by property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Appalachian Court have any available units?
3525 Appalachian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Appalachian Court have?
Some of 3525 Appalachian Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Appalachian Court currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Appalachian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Appalachian Court pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Appalachian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3525 Appalachian Court offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Appalachian Court offers parking.
Does 3525 Appalachian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Appalachian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Appalachian Court have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Appalachian Court has a pool.
Does 3525 Appalachian Court have accessible units?
No, 3525 Appalachian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Appalachian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Appalachian Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District