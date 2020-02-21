Beautiful light & bright 2-story home in sought after West Plano. Two-story high ceiling living room open to granite countertop kitchen & breakfast. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 living rooms on the first floor and a huge game room upstairs. High ceiling entrance makes the house look bright and inviting. Pets: case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive have any available units?
3521 Aqua Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive have?
Some of 3521 Aqua Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Aqua Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Aqua Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Aqua Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Aqua Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Aqua Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Aqua Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3521 Aqua Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3521 Aqua Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Aqua Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Aqua Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
