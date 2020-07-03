3517 Wildwood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac street. Two living areas, huge eat in kitchen. Large covered patio, sprinkler system for yard, close to schools. No garage. New flooring will be installed after tenants move out.