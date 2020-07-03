All apartments in Plano
3517 Wildwood Circle

Location

3517 Wildwood Circle, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac street. Two living areas, huge eat in kitchen. Large covered patio, sprinkler system for yard, close to schools. No garage. New flooring will be installed after tenants move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Wildwood Circle have any available units?
3517 Wildwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Wildwood Circle have?
Some of 3517 Wildwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Wildwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Wildwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Wildwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Wildwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3517 Wildwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Wildwood Circle offers parking.
Does 3517 Wildwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Wildwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Wildwood Circle have a pool?
No, 3517 Wildwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Wildwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3517 Wildwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Wildwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 Wildwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

