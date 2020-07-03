3517 Wildwood Circle

Spacious 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac street. Two living areas, huge eat in kitchen. Large covered patio, sprinkler system for yard, close to schools. No garage. New flooring will be installed after tenants move out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
