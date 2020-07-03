Rent Calculator
3516 Napoleon Court #2
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:20 PM
3516 Napoleon Court #2
3516 Napoleon Court
No Longer Available
Location
3516 Napoleon Court, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Room for rent in this beautiful split level home. The house is located in central Plano. The neighborhood is quiet and has a great safe rating by the PPD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 have any available units?
3516 Napoleon Court #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3516 Napoleon Court #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Napoleon Court #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Napoleon Court #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 offer parking?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 have a pool?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 have accessible units?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Napoleon Court #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Napoleon Court #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
