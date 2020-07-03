All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:11 PM

3516 Estacado Lane

3516 Estacado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Estacado Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous property with updated master bath and decorative lighting. Wood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Estacado Lane have any available units?
3516 Estacado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Estacado Lane have?
Some of 3516 Estacado Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Estacado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Estacado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Estacado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Estacado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3516 Estacado Lane offer parking?
No, 3516 Estacado Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Estacado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Estacado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Estacado Lane have a pool?
No, 3516 Estacado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Estacado Lane have accessible units?
No, 3516 Estacado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Estacado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Estacado Lane has units with dishwashers.

