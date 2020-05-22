3508 Hilltop Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spectacular 2100+ sqft., 3 & 2 remodeled house & conveniently located to take advantage of Plano's amenities. Open floor plan laid out perfectly for entertaining! Updates include hardwood floors, gas wood burning fireplace, game room, vaulted ceilings, screened-in atrium. Kitchen includes granite countertops, double oven, electric cook-top, large cabinets, SS appliances, pantry. The extended backyard w large shade trees. Breakfast area has unique design and wall of windows. Master Bath has standalone bathtub, separate shower, vaulted ceilings, his her walk-in closets. Other features wired security system, sprinkler system, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, double pane windows, prog tstat, privacy fence. No HOA fees!