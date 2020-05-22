All apartments in Plano
3508 Hilltop Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 10:54 AM

3508 Hilltop Lane

3508 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spectacular 2100+ sqft., 3 & 2 remodeled house & conveniently located to take advantage of Plano's amenities. Open floor plan laid out perfectly for entertaining! Updates include hardwood floors, gas wood burning fireplace, game room, vaulted ceilings, screened-in atrium. Kitchen includes granite countertops, double oven, electric cook-top, large cabinets, SS appliances, pantry. The extended backyard w large shade trees. Breakfast area has unique design and wall of windows. Master Bath has standalone bathtub, separate shower, vaulted ceilings, his her walk-in closets. Other features wired security system, sprinkler system, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, double pane windows, prog tstat, privacy fence. No HOA fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3508 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3508 Hilltop Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3508 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3508 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3508 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3508 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.

