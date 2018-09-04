All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3505 Piedmont Drive

3505 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Piedmont Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
3505 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3505 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 3505 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Piedmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Piedmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

