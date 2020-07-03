Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:58 PM
1 of 12
3505 Cotillion Drive
3505 Cotillion Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3505 Cotillion Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Fresh paint and renovated a year ago! Great family home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 garages! Perfect home in the desired Plano ISD. Don't miss out on this great house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive have any available units?
3505 Cotillion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3505 Cotillion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Cotillion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Cotillion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Cotillion Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Cotillion Drive offers parking.
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Cotillion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Cotillion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Cotillion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Cotillion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Cotillion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Cotillion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
