All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3505 Claymore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3505 Claymore Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:13 AM

3505 Claymore Drive

3505 Claymore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3505 Claymore Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Claymore Drive have any available units?
3505 Claymore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3505 Claymore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Claymore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Claymore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive offer parking?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Claymore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District