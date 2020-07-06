Rent Calculator
3505 Claymore Drive
3505 Claymore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3505 Claymore Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have any available units?
3505 Claymore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3505 Claymore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Claymore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Claymore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive offer parking?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Claymore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Claymore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Claymore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
