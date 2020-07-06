Rent Calculator
3504 Kingsbridge Drive
3504 Kingsbridge Drive
Location
3504 Kingsbridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
3504 Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3504 Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Kingsbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 Kingsbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 Kingsbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
