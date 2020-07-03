3501 Hilltop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss this awesome Duplex with Large Private Backyard!! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage! Large Living. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closet. Separate Tub and Shower in Master. Split floor plan for privacy. Vaulted ceilings with skylight and tons of natural light. Quiet Neighborhood Conveniently Located to Shopping and Schools. Easy access to George Bush, HWY 75, DNT Tollway. Small Pets allowed. Pets deposits will be determined in case by case basis. All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!