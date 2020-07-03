All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3501 Hilltop Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3501 Hilltop Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3501 Hilltop Lane

3501 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3501 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss this awesome Duplex with Large Private Backyard!! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage! Large Living. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closet. Separate Tub and Shower in Master. Split floor plan for privacy. Vaulted ceilings with skylight and tons of natural light. Quiet Neighborhood Conveniently Located to Shopping and Schools. Easy access to George Bush, HWY 75, DNT Tollway. Small Pets allowed. Pets deposits will be determined in case by case basis. All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3501 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3501 Hilltop Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Hilltop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3501 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3501 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3501 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District