3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:28 AM

3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane

3500 Cedar Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Cedar Falls Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
wine room
BREATHTAKING ESTATE on over .3 acres in Lakeside! OVER $225K IN UPDATES. Professional landscaping, circle drive & gated private driveway. Impressive entry with opulent formals & wine room. Master, 2nd bedroom & study down. Completely renovated kitchen & master bath! Kitchen has updated cabinetry, Sub-Zero, Wolf range, & SS appliances. Private master with hardwoods, sitting area, custom fixtures, onyx marble flooring, shower & tub surround, new cabinetry, marble, & seamless shower with rain & dual heads. 3 en-suites, game room, media room, wet bar & 2nd utility room up. Pool & spa, stained concrete patio, & pergola. Community parks, clubhouse, pool, tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane have any available units?
3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane have?
Some of 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane offers parking.
Does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane has a pool.
Does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane have accessible units?
No, 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane has units with dishwashers.

