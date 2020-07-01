3500 CEDAR FALLS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court wine room

BREATHTAKING ESTATE on over .3 acres in Lakeside! OVER $225K IN UPDATES. Professional landscaping, circle drive & gated private driveway. Impressive entry with opulent formals & wine room. Master, 2nd bedroom & study down. Completely renovated kitchen & master bath! Kitchen has updated cabinetry, Sub-Zero, Wolf range, & SS appliances. Private master with hardwoods, sitting area, custom fixtures, onyx marble flooring, shower & tub surround, new cabinetry, marble, & seamless shower with rain & dual heads. 3 en-suites, game room, media room, wet bar & 2nd utility room up. Pool & spa, stained concrete patio, & pergola. Community parks, clubhouse, pool, tennis court.