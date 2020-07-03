All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

3440 Timber Brook Drive

3440 Timber Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Timber Brook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Timber Brook Drive have any available units?
3440 Timber Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 Timber Brook Drive have?
Some of 3440 Timber Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Timber Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Timber Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Timber Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3440 Timber Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3440 Timber Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Timber Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3440 Timber Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Timber Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Timber Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 3440 Timber Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3440 Timber Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3440 Timber Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Timber Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 Timber Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

