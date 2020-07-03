All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3437 Cherrywood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3437 Cherrywood Ln
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:40 PM

3437 Cherrywood Ln

3437 Cherrywood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3437 Cherrywood Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Plano ISD! - Great 3 bedroom home in Plano ISD! Home offers 2 living areas with an open style floor plan. Nice size back yard! Updates include granite countertops, vinyl planks, and carpet. Call to view today!

(RLNE5249229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln have any available units?
3437 Cherrywood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3437 Cherrywood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Cherrywood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Cherrywood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Cherrywood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln offer parking?
No, 3437 Cherrywood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Cherrywood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln have a pool?
No, 3437 Cherrywood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln have accessible units?
No, 3437 Cherrywood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Cherrywood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Cherrywood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Cherrywood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District