Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3433 Cherrywood Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 9
3433 Cherrywood Lane
3433 Cherrywood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3433 Cherrywood Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3433 Cherrywood Lane have any available units?
3433 Cherrywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3433 Cherrywood Lane have?
Some of 3433 Cherrywood Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3433 Cherrywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Cherrywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Cherrywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3433 Cherrywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3433 Cherrywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3433 Cherrywood Lane offers parking.
Does 3433 Cherrywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Cherrywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Cherrywood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3433 Cherrywood Lane has a pool.
Does 3433 Cherrywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3433 Cherrywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Cherrywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 Cherrywood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
