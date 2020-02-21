All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3416 Nickel Creek Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3416 Nickel Creek Drive

3416 Nickle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3416 Nickle Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning home in sought after Plano ISD, close to Legacy West & Frisco $5 Billion Mile. Resort style Master Bed, living with wet bar, guest bedroom & game-room overlooking pool & spa. Oversized 3 car garage w built-ins, circle driveway. Brand new AC unit for downstairs. Soaring ceiling in entryway & formal living areas. Remodeled Kitchen w quartz countertops & island, glass backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop including SS appliances. Updated wood floors & carpet. Media room features new screen, surround sound wiring & in-wall speakers. Master & guest bedroom downstairs. Media, game room & 2 bedrooms upstairs. Quick walk to blue ribbon Mathews Elementary & parks. Easy access to corporate HQ Toyota

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive have any available units?
3416 Nickel Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive have?
Some of 3416 Nickel Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Nickel Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Nickel Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Nickel Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Nickel Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Nickel Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Nickel Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3416 Nickel Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3416 Nickel Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Nickel Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Nickel Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

