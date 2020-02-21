3416 Nickel Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Stunning home in sought after Plano ISD, close to Legacy West & Frisco $5 Billion Mile. Resort style Master Bed, living with wet bar, guest bedroom & game-room overlooking pool & spa. Oversized 3 car garage w built-ins, circle driveway. Brand new AC unit for downstairs. Soaring ceiling in entryway & formal living areas. Remodeled Kitchen w quartz countertops & island, glass backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop including SS appliances. Updated wood floors & carpet. Media room features new screen, surround sound wiring & in-wall speakers. Master & guest bedroom downstairs. Media, game room & 2 bedrooms upstairs. Quick walk to blue ribbon Mathews Elementary & parks. Easy access to corporate HQ Toyota