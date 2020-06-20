All apartments in Plano
3416 Eisenhower Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:41 PM

3416 Eisenhower Lane

3416 Eisenhower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Eisenhower Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,259 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane have any available units?
3416 Eisenhower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3416 Eisenhower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Eisenhower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Eisenhower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Eisenhower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane offer parking?
No, 3416 Eisenhower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Eisenhower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane have a pool?
No, 3416 Eisenhower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3416 Eisenhower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Eisenhower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Eisenhower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Eisenhower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

