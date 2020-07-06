Custom Home Conveniently In Great Location with Beautiful Treed Community. Sprinkler, Skylight, Wetbar. Clean And Ready To Move In. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 75 and 635. Walking distance to most of the PISD schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
3413 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
What amenities does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 3413 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.