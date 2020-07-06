All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3413 Parkhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3413 Parkhaven Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3413 Parkhaven Drive

3413 Parkhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3413 Parkhaven Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom Home Conveniently In Great Location with Beautiful Treed Community. Sprinkler, Skylight, Wetbar. Clean And Ready To Move In. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 75 and 635. Walking distance to most of the PISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
3413 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 3413 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Parkhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Parkhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Parkhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Parkhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 3413 Parkhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 3413 Parkhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Parkhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Parkhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District