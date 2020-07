Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities

A Charming 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Plano. Cozy living area with fireplace, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, new paint and vinyl flooring through out. Nice large fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Master bedroom with his and hers closet. Easy access to President George Bush Turnpike, just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants. Walking distance to Schools. Excellent Plano school district.