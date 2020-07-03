All apartments in Plano
3409 Deep Valley Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3409 Deep Valley Trail

3409 Deep Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Deep Valley Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great one story with mature landscaping. Wood deck. Vaulted ceilings. Double ovens. Large backyard with a dog run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Deep Valley Trail have any available units?
3409 Deep Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Deep Valley Trail have?
Some of 3409 Deep Valley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Deep Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Deep Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Deep Valley Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Deep Valley Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Deep Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Deep Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 3409 Deep Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Deep Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Deep Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 3409 Deep Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Deep Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 3409 Deep Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Deep Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Deep Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.

