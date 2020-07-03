All apartments in Plano
3408 Rollingridge Circle

3408 Rollingridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Rollingridge Circle, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Rollingridge Circle have any available units?
3408 Rollingridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Rollingridge Circle have?
Some of 3408 Rollingridge Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Rollingridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Rollingridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Rollingridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Rollingridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3408 Rollingridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Rollingridge Circle offers parking.
Does 3408 Rollingridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Rollingridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Rollingridge Circle have a pool?
No, 3408 Rollingridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Rollingridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3408 Rollingridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Rollingridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Rollingridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

