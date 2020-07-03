All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 Timber Brook Drive

3405 Timber Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Timber Brook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in sought after neighborhood in Allen. House has been newly painted and professionally cleaned throughout. Open floorplan with lots of natural light including skylight in the kitchen. Oversized backyard has lots of potential. Dont miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive have any available units?
3405 Timber Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3405 Timber Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Timber Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Timber Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Timber Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Timber Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

