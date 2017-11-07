3405 Crescent Court

Stunning West Plano Home. Large Master Suite and additional bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs.Top exemplary schools including Barksdale, Renner, Shepton, Plano West High. Parks and trails to enjoy. Large open kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
