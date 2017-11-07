All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

3405 Crescent Court

3405 Crescent Court · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Crescent Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning West Plano Home. Large Master Suite and additional bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs.Top exemplary schools including Barksdale, Renner, Shepton, Plano West High. Parks and trails to enjoy. Large open kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Crescent Court have any available units?
3405 Crescent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Crescent Court have?
Some of 3405 Crescent Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Crescent Court currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Crescent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Crescent Court pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Crescent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3405 Crescent Court offer parking?
No, 3405 Crescent Court does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Crescent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Crescent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Crescent Court have a pool?
No, 3405 Crescent Court does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Crescent Court have accessible units?
No, 3405 Crescent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Crescent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Crescent Court has units with dishwashers.

