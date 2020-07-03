3401 Sage Brush Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This spacious & open lease home has beautiful drive-up appeal, grand entrance, formal living & family room w fireplaces, nearby half bath, large formal dining next to open kitchen incl double ovens & large breakfast bar, nook w built in-hutch, master downstairs, master bath w high ceilings, separate vanities, garden tub & separate shower, 3 large secondary bedrooms upstairs w 2 full bathrooms, landing has room for sitting area or work space w skylight, private backyard w inviting pool, open & covered patio space. A must see at this price! Prior to move-in, Landlord will repaint exterior front door & shutter, update some doorknobs, minor carpet improvements, HVAC grate, microwave handle, clean.