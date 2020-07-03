All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3401 Sage Brush Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3401 Sage Brush Trail
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:30 PM

3401 Sage Brush Trail

3401 Sage Brush Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3401 Sage Brush Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This spacious & open lease home has beautiful drive-up appeal, grand entrance, formal living & family room w fireplaces, nearby half bath, large formal dining next to open kitchen incl double ovens & large breakfast bar, nook w built in-hutch, master downstairs, master bath w high ceilings, separate vanities, garden tub & separate shower, 3 large secondary bedrooms upstairs w 2 full bathrooms, landing has room for sitting area or work space w skylight, private backyard w inviting pool, open & covered patio space. A must see at this price! Prior to move-in, Landlord will repaint exterior front door & shutter, update some doorknobs, minor carpet improvements, HVAC grate, microwave handle, clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Sage Brush Trail have any available units?
3401 Sage Brush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Sage Brush Trail have?
Some of 3401 Sage Brush Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Sage Brush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Sage Brush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Sage Brush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Sage Brush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3401 Sage Brush Trail offer parking?
No, 3401 Sage Brush Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Sage Brush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Sage Brush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Sage Brush Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Sage Brush Trail has a pool.
Does 3401 Sage Brush Trail have accessible units?
No, 3401 Sage Brush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Sage Brush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Sage Brush Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District