Sought after Plano location on oversized corner lot. Great one story floor plan with large study and three additional bedrooms split floor plan. Large kitchen with island open to family room with fire place. Great back yard with plenty of space for family. Additional storage shed. Ready for new Tenants immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have any available units?
3401 Arborcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have?
Some of 3401 Arborcrest Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Arborcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Arborcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.