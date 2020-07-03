All apartments in Plano
3401 Arborcrest Drive

Location

3401 Arborcrest Dr, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sought after Plano location on oversized corner lot. Great one story floor plan with large study and three additional bedrooms split floor plan. Large kitchen with island open to family room with fire place. Great back yard with plenty of space for family. Additional storage shed. Ready for new Tenants immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have any available units?
3401 Arborcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have?
Some of 3401 Arborcrest Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Arborcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Arborcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Arborcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Arborcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Arborcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Arborcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3401 Arborcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3401 Arborcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Arborcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Arborcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

