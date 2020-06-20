Nice Home - Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story house with updated kitchen and floors, spacious living area, large dining area, one car garage, and a large fenced yard with shed. Owner does not allow cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3344 Tarkio Road have any available units?
3344 Tarkio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Tarkio Road have?
Some of 3344 Tarkio Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Tarkio Road currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Tarkio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Tarkio Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3344 Tarkio Road is pet friendly.
Does 3344 Tarkio Road offer parking?
Yes, 3344 Tarkio Road offers parking.
Does 3344 Tarkio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 Tarkio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Tarkio Road have a pool?
No, 3344 Tarkio Road does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Tarkio Road have accessible units?
No, 3344 Tarkio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Tarkio Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 Tarkio Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)