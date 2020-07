Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION!LOCATION! Fully renovated home with upgraded kitchen and baths,new tiles and carpet flooring,new vanity lights and new kitchen counter top, separate area for laundry hook up, Family room comes with built in wet bar and lot of daylight coming through three large windows. Walking closets in each room and an extra linen closet up stairs in the den area.