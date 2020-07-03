All apartments in Plano
3329 San Mateo Drive

3329 San Mateo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3329 San Mateo Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Cute, clean and remodeled. No carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
3329 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 San Mateo Drive have?
Some of 3329 San Mateo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 San Mateo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3329 San Mateo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3329 San Mateo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3329 San Mateo Drive offers parking.
Does 3329 San Mateo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 San Mateo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 San Mateo Drive have a pool?
No, 3329 San Mateo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3329 San Mateo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 San Mateo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 San Mateo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 San Mateo Drive has units with dishwashers.

