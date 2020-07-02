All apartments in Plano
3320 Fontaine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3320 Fontaine Street

3320 Fontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Fontaine Street, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Excellent floor plan, wood floor entire house, All appliances included and so much more for this beautiful house, and Great Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Fontaine Street have any available units?
3320 Fontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Fontaine Street have?
Some of 3320 Fontaine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Fontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Fontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Fontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Fontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3320 Fontaine Street offer parking?
No, 3320 Fontaine Street does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Fontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 Fontaine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Fontaine Street have a pool?
No, 3320 Fontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Fontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 3320 Fontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Fontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Fontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

