Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3320 Cross Bend Road
Last updated July 30 2019 at 12:07 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3320 Cross Bend Road
3320 Cross Bend Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3320 Cross Bend Road, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road have any available units?
3320 Cross Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3320 Cross Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Cross Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Cross Bend Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Cross Bend Road is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road offer parking?
No, 3320 Cross Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Cross Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road have a pool?
No, 3320 Cross Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 3320 Cross Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Cross Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Cross Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Cross Bend Road does not have units with air conditioning.
