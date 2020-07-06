All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3317 Hidden Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3317 Hidden Cove Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:10 PM

3317 Hidden Cove Drive

3317 Hidden Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3317 Hidden Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,154 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive have any available units?
3317 Hidden Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive have?
Some of 3317 Hidden Cove Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Hidden Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Hidden Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Hidden Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Hidden Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 3317 Hidden Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Hidden Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 Hidden Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 Hidden Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Hidden Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Hidden Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District