Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Well maintained 4 beds 2.5 baths house is waiting for you to be call home! kitchen features granite counter top, island, and breakfast nook. master bathroom has his and her vanity and large walk in closet. huge game room upstairs. come to check it out before it is gone!