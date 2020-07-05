All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:35 PM

3308 Westway Court

3308 Westway Court · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Westway Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
hot tub
Dual Masters (1 up and 1 down), 3 additional bedrooms plus game room upstairs. Gorgeous house with fantastic updates including granite in the kitchen that overlooks the living room to create a great entertainment space, designer paint throughout, and fully updated spa-like bathrooms with quartz countertops, remodeled showers, updated cabinets, and a master bathroom that boasts a freestanding tub and dual vanities. The private backyard extends the home's beauty outside. Home is located on a cul de sac and is close to retail and restaurants along the DNT. No smokers, Pets Negotiable with required screening, Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Westway Court have any available units?
3308 Westway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Westway Court have?
Some of 3308 Westway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Westway Court currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Westway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Westway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Westway Court is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Westway Court offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Westway Court offers parking.
Does 3308 Westway Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Westway Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Westway Court have a pool?
No, 3308 Westway Court does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Westway Court have accessible units?
No, 3308 Westway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Westway Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Westway Court has units with dishwashers.

