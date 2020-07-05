3308 Westway Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking hot tub

Dual Masters (1 up and 1 down), 3 additional bedrooms plus game room upstairs. Gorgeous house with fantastic updates including granite in the kitchen that overlooks the living room to create a great entertainment space, designer paint throughout, and fully updated spa-like bathrooms with quartz countertops, remodeled showers, updated cabinets, and a master bathroom that boasts a freestanding tub and dual vanities. The private backyard extends the home's beauty outside. Home is located on a cul de sac and is close to retail and restaurants along the DNT. No smokers, Pets Negotiable with required screening, Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.