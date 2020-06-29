Rent Calculator
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:40 PM
3307 Wells Drive
3307 Wells Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3307 Wells Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3307 Wells Drive have any available units?
3307 Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3307 Wells Drive have?
Some of 3307 Wells Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3307 Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Wells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Wells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3307 Wells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Wells Drive offers parking.
Does 3307 Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Wells Drive have a pool?
No, 3307 Wells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 3307 Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Wells Drive has units with dishwashers.
