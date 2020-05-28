All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3305 Shady Valley Road

3305 Shady Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Shady Valley Road, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2914 sq. ft., 2 story home in Plano, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining room. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features luxurious tub, separate shower, and walk in shower. Lovely backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

