3304 Belladonna Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

3304 Belladonna Drive

3304 Belladonna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Belladonna Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful town home conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway and Arbor Hills Nature Reserve. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a large living and dining area. This is must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Belladonna Drive have any available units?
3304 Belladonna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Belladonna Drive have?
Some of 3304 Belladonna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Belladonna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Belladonna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Belladonna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3304 Belladonna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3304 Belladonna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Belladonna Drive offers parking.
Does 3304 Belladonna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Belladonna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Belladonna Drive have a pool?
No, 3304 Belladonna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Belladonna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3304 Belladonna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Belladonna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Belladonna Drive has units with dishwashers.

