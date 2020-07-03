Rent Calculator
3301 Lemmontree Lane
3301 Lemmontree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3301 Lemmontree Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**BOM**Lots of spacious living in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Formal living*dining combo*in addition to large family room with gas log fireplace. Covered patio with Texas size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 Lemmontree Lane have any available units?
3301 Lemmontree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3301 Lemmontree Lane have?
Some of 3301 Lemmontree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3301 Lemmontree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Lemmontree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Lemmontree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Lemmontree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3301 Lemmontree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Lemmontree Lane offers parking.
Does 3301 Lemmontree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Lemmontree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Lemmontree Lane have a pool?
No, 3301 Lemmontree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Lemmontree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3301 Lemmontree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Lemmontree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Lemmontree Lane has units with dishwashers.
