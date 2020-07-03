All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

3273 Green Court

3273 Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

3273 Green Court, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON. New paint and great location. Great floorplan located on a nice, quiet cul-de-sac. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split bedrooms and open plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3273 Green Court have any available units?
3273 Green Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3273 Green Court have?
Some of 3273 Green Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3273 Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
3273 Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3273 Green Court pet-friendly?
No, 3273 Green Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3273 Green Court offer parking?
Yes, 3273 Green Court offers parking.
Does 3273 Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3273 Green Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3273 Green Court have a pool?
No, 3273 Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 3273 Green Court have accessible units?
No, 3273 Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3273 Green Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3273 Green Court has units with dishwashers.

