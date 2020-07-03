All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:12 PM

3257 Santana Lane

3257 Santana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Santana Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1775 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Santana Lane have any available units?
3257 Santana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257 Santana Lane have?
Some of 3257 Santana Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 Santana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Santana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Santana Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Santana Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Santana Lane offer parking?
No, 3257 Santana Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3257 Santana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 Santana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Santana Lane have a pool?
No, 3257 Santana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Santana Lane have accessible units?
No, 3257 Santana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Santana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Santana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

