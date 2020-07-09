Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3245 Parma Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:57 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3245 Parma Lane
3245 Parma Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3245 Parma Lane, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, upstairs loft, private fenced backyard, community pool and close to everything. Refrigerator and WD included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3245 Parma Lane have any available units?
3245 Parma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3245 Parma Lane have?
Some of 3245 Parma Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3245 Parma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Parma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Parma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Parma Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3245 Parma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Parma Lane offers parking.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Parma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3245 Parma Lane has a pool.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have accessible units?
No, 3245 Parma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Parma Lane has units with dishwashers.
