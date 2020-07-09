All apartments in Plano
3245 Parma Lane
Last updated May 8 2020

3245 Parma Lane

3245 Parma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Parma Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, upstairs loft, private fenced backyard, community pool and close to everything. Refrigerator and WD included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Parma Lane have any available units?
3245 Parma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Parma Lane have?
Some of 3245 Parma Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Parma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Parma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Parma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Parma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3245 Parma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Parma Lane offers parking.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Parma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3245 Parma Lane has a pool.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have accessible units?
No, 3245 Parma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Parma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Parma Lane has units with dishwashers.

