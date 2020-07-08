3225 Brunchberry Lane

Great Location in the heart of Plano. Plantation shutters, Newish windows- Updated baths-Large master with two closets-Fence side patio off kitchen-Privacy fence.-1 Block to Bluebonnet Trail and Jack Carter Park!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
