3225 Brunchberry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location in the heart of Plano. Plantation shutters, Newish windows- Updated baths-Large master with two closets-Fence side patio off kitchen-Privacy fence.-1 Block to Bluebonnet Trail and Jack Carter Park!!