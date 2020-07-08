All apartments in Plano
3225 Brunchberry Lane

3225 Brunchberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Brunchberry Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location in the heart of Plano. Plantation shutters, Newish windows- Updated baths-Large master with two closets-Fence side patio off kitchen-Privacy fence.-1 Block to Bluebonnet Trail and Jack Carter Park!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Brunchberry Lane have any available units?
3225 Brunchberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Brunchberry Lane have?
Some of 3225 Brunchberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Brunchberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Brunchberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Brunchberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Brunchberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3225 Brunchberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Brunchberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3225 Brunchberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Brunchberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Brunchberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3225 Brunchberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Brunchberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3225 Brunchberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Brunchberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Brunchberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

