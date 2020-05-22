All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3224 Silver Creek Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

3224 Silver Creek Drive

3224 Silver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Silver Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
The rent includes professional pest control and yard maintenance program. So you can enjoy living in one of the best neighborhood, best schools and not to worry about taking care of the yard! Custom home in prestigious Creeks of Willow Bend! This home exudes elegance and impressive architectural detail and design. Natural marble floors grace the entryway with striking mill work and barrel vault ceiling. Plantation shutters on most windows. Formal living room with floor to ceiling built-in bookcase and stunning dome ceiling. Luxurious master suite with sitting area and spa bath. Great family room with vaulted wood ceiling. Upgrades include carpet, floors, interior paint. New roof. Beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Silver Creek Drive have any available units?
3224 Silver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Silver Creek Drive have?
Some of 3224 Silver Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Silver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Silver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Silver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Silver Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3224 Silver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Silver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3224 Silver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Silver Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Silver Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3224 Silver Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Silver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3224 Silver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Silver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Silver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

