3224 Silver Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

The rent includes professional pest control and yard maintenance program. So you can enjoy living in one of the best neighborhood, best schools and not to worry about taking care of the yard! Custom home in prestigious Creeks of Willow Bend! This home exudes elegance and impressive architectural detail and design. Natural marble floors grace the entryway with striking mill work and barrel vault ceiling. Plantation shutters on most windows. Formal living room with floor to ceiling built-in bookcase and stunning dome ceiling. Luxurious master suite with sitting area and spa bath. Great family room with vaulted wood ceiling. Upgrades include carpet, floors, interior paint. New roof. Beautiful home!