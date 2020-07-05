All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 Chippenham Drive

3217 Chippenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Chippenham Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful quiet neighborhood. On cul-de-sac. Open fl plan. High ceilings. Tile entry. Formal living & dinning rooms. Lovely family room with open ceiling & columned WBFP with mantel. Island kit range. Dbl oven. Microwave. Extra Cabinetry. Walking pantry. Large mast & guest bedroom (or study) down. Up 3 bedrooms & game rm with hightech ready desk & book shelves. Crown molding. Wood blinds. Ceiling fans. 8' privacy fence backyard. Community pool & tennis court. See the attachment for leasing criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Chippenham Drive have any available units?
3217 Chippenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Chippenham Drive have?
Some of 3217 Chippenham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Chippenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Chippenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Chippenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Chippenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3217 Chippenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Chippenham Drive offers parking.
Does 3217 Chippenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Chippenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Chippenham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3217 Chippenham Drive has a pool.
Does 3217 Chippenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3217 Chippenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Chippenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Chippenham Drive has units with dishwashers.

