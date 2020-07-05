3217 Chippenham Drive

Beautiful quiet neighborhood. On cul-de-sac. Open fl plan. High ceilings. Tile entry. Formal living & dinning rooms. Lovely family room with open ceiling & columned WBFP with mantel. Island kit range. Dbl oven. Microwave. Extra Cabinetry. Walking pantry. Large mast & guest bedroom (or study) down. Up 3 bedrooms & game rm with hightech ready desk & book shelves. Crown molding. Wood blinds. Ceiling fans. 8' privacy fence backyard. Community pool & tennis court. See the attachment for leasing criteria.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
