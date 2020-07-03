All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:08 PM

3213 Osceola Drive

3213 Osceola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Osceola Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great home with easy access to HWY 75. Features granite counter tops & tile backsplash in kitchen with breakfast area, built-in china hutch, wet bar in extra room, beautiful brick Fire Place in Living Room, separate dining room. Double closets in large Master Bedroom, large back yard with mature trees . Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Osceola Drive have any available units?
3213 Osceola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Osceola Drive have?
Some of 3213 Osceola Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Osceola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Osceola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Osceola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Osceola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Osceola Drive offer parking?
No, 3213 Osceola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Osceola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Osceola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Osceola Drive have a pool?
No, 3213 Osceola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Osceola Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 Osceola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Osceola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Osceola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

